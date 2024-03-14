"We are confident they will all make great homes for three lucky families in Melton.

Councillors Carter and Clay outside Melton Council's new houses at Asfordby

Melton Borough Council has acquired the brand new properties – a two-bedroom house in Melton Mowbray and two three-bedroom homes at Asfordby – to expand its housing stock.

They are described as ‘high quality’ and are the first in a pipeline of housing acquisitions being progressed by the council as part of its affordable housing development plan.

The new homes are available through the council’s housing register and eligible applicants can express an interest in the homes via their housing online account.

Councillor Butcher outside Melton Council's new house in the town

They will be allocated in line with the council’s housing allocations policy and will be let at an affordable rent.

Councillors Steven Carter and Margaret Clay visited the new homes in their Asfordby ward and said they were well located for the village’s amenities.

They were ‘delighted’ to see that both are fitted with integrated kitchen appliances and are fully decorated and carpeted.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, ward member for Melton Craven, said upon viewing the new town property: "I'm really proud that our teams have been able to negotiate with housing developers to secure these new homes using funding from Right to Buy receipts.

Asfordby ward councillors check out the kitchen at one of Melton Council's new houses in the village

"They will make a real difference to households in need, and I hope that whoever moves in will be very happy and settled in their new homes.”

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, who is also portfolio holder for housing and landlord services, commented: "As a council, we are committed to ensuring high quality homes for tenants now and in the future.

"Whilst we do not have the resources to create a large pipeline of affordable housing, these three new homes are a great first step to achieving our goals.

“These new properties have a high energy efficiency rating which will help to help keep heating costs down for tenants, and they all meet the Decent Homes Standard.

"We are confident they will all make great homes for three lucky families in Melton.

"We will continue to seek out opportunities to purchase more high-quality homes in the borough so we can support more families and individuals in our community.”