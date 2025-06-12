The average house in the East Midlands is now worth £244,000, with prices there having risen by 7.1 per cent in the last year.

That is slightly lower than the UK average of £271,000, with house prices nationally having risen by 6.4 per cent annually.

There are some places in the East Midlands where house values have increased much faster than others - including one area known for its natural beauty and charming villages, where prices have shot up by 16.9 per cent in the last year.

Below are the 13 areas of the East Midlands where house prices are rising fastest, based on the annual percentage increase from March 2024 to March 2024, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

They are listed in reverse order, with the area where house prices have risen most rapidly last.

Is the area where you live among them?

1 . West Lindsey - 7.7% The average house price in West Lindsey was £215,000 in March 2025, up by 7.7% from March 2024. That was the 13th biggest percentage increase of anywhere in the East Midlands, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. | Derbyshire Times Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Bassetlaw - 7.8% The average house price in Bassetlaw was £283,000 in March 2025, up by 7.8% from March 2024. That was the 12th biggest percentage increase of anywhere in the East Midlands, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield - 7.9% The average house price in Mansfield was £188,000 in March 2025, up by 7.9% from March 2024. That was the 11th biggest percentage increase of anywhere in the East Midlands, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales