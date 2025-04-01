Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two new residential developments in Leicestershire have been granted planning approval, paving the way for much-needed housing in the county, following support by planning experts at Marrons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Moneyrow Properties will convert an existing semi-detached house into two spacious four-bedroom flats in Aylestone Road, Leicester; and a three-storey terraced property into four self-contained flats – three one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit – in Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray.

Founder Umesh Kalra said: “We’re thrilled to have gained approval for these high-quality, well-designed homes that will support housing needs in both Leicester and Melton Mowbray. Both schemes make efficient use of existing buildings, helping to address the shortage of smaller residential units in sustainable locations. We’re confident these developments will provide much-needed housing for individuals, small families and professionals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aylestone Road development will repurpose an existing property in a well-connected urban area, providing practical and affordable housing without the need for new construction. Designed to respect the character of the surrounding residential area, the scheme will also include shared outdoor space, secure cycle storage and easy access to local amenities.

James Lloyd

Similarly, the Asfordby Road development will optimise an established residential property near Melton Mowbray’s town centre. With a focus on sustainable, car-free living, the scheme will feature a communal garden and cycle storage.

James Lloyd, senior planner at Marrons, who led the proposals, said: “These developments show how under-utilised properties can be transformed into much-needed homes. Both schemes will make a positive contribution to local housing supply, aligning with national planning policy objectives and supporting the creation of mixed, sustainable communities.

“The projects highlight the importance of delivering smaller, flexible housing units in accessible locations. With demand for affordable homes rising, these schemes represent a proactive approach to addressing local housing challenges while making the best use of existing urban spaces.”