Stylish Saxelbye barn conversion launches on Vale of Belvoir market

Estate agent Gascoines has revealed a rare opportunity to purchase a new barn conversion in the picturesque Vale of Belvoir, offering the chance to live in one of the most sought-after rural areas in the UK.

The three-bedroom detached, single-storey barn is located in the village of Saxelbye and is the third completed as part of an exclusive new development of four properties on Church Lane. The home is exclusively available on the market with Gascoines at an asking price of £750,000.

The property features open-plan living with high-specification fixtures and finishes, including built-in wardrobes and two luxurious en-suite bathrooms. Underfloor heating is provided throughout as part of the energy-efficient features of this conversion, which is finished with burnt ash timber cladding and red brick.

Luke Saywell, partner at Gascoines, said: “This stunning new build in the sought-after village of Saxelbye offers contemporary living with the charm of a barn style design. With extensive countryside walking and cycling routes on its doorstep and easy commuting links, it’s easy to see why such properties in the Vale of Belvoir countryside are so appealing.

“As part of a series of stunning barn conversions and new builds that's unique to the Vale, we’re thrilled to be bringing such a well-crafted home to the market. The property is sure to attract mass interest from working and retired families, so we advise getting in touch to book an appointment as soon as possible to not miss out.”

Flooded with natural light, the living area benefits from bi-fold doors that open out onto a patio and garden, ideal for entertaining or relaxing. There is also a secondary side patio providing additional outdoor space.

Saxelbye affords easy access to the market town of Melton Mowbray three miles southeast, as well as routes to Nottingham and Leicester via the A46.