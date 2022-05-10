Solar power scheme launched to help Melton become carbon neutral

Latest council news

Solar Together Leicestershire was launched this week as a means of assisting householders to save on energy bill and cut their carbon emissions through installing solar panels at their property.

The initiative is aimed at providing solar panels and battery storage systems for a reduced rate through being part of an innovative group-buying energy scheme.

Those who register will be entered into an auction, where Solar PV suppliers compete by offering the lowest rate for installation – basically, the more people registered, the lower the price can be.

Working with iChoosr, Solar Together then provides those signed up with a free, no obligation offer from the successful energy supplier.

A personal recommendation will be emailed out with information on the winning solar panel installer, the proposed system, costs, and savings ready for residents to make their choice.

The borough council is working towards the authority being carbon neutral within eight years, with the aim of seeing the whole district carbon neutral by 2050. Installing solar panels on homes can reduce carbon emissions by generating clean electricity and save homeowners money on energy costs.

Councillor Alison Freer, the authority’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said: “ With energy prices increasing, now is a perfect time to join Solar Together and be part of an initiative giving residents the opportunity to reduce their energy costs.

"We have made a commitment to being carbon neutral and this is one step in helping us achieve that.

“There is still a long way to go but this is a fantastic opportunity for greater energy independence by working alongside other authorities on this scheme.”

Registration closes on Tuesday June 14, with the selection revealed from Monday July 4 onwards.