Pub celebrates winning Melton's Hidden Gem garden competition
A Melton town centre pub is celebrating after winning a competition among businesses for the best kept garden area which is not visible from the front.
Staff from The Half Moon pub, on Nottingham Street, received their award from Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson.
The contest was organised by the Melton BID company and judged by members of Melton in Bloom.
Gold Awards were also presented to The Bay cafe and to The Odd Clock Cafe, which are both located on Sherrard Street.
There were also Silver Awards given to Off The Beaten Path, in Park Road, Amici’s cafe, on Nottingham Street.
The theme for the competition was the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with entrants tasked to use the colours of red, white and blue in their displays in existing beds, planters or recycled containers.
BID manager, Shelagh Core, said: “The standard was high and we hope they’ll inspire other local businesses to enter our competition next year, creating more lovely spaces in our town.”