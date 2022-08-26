Pub celebrates winning Melton's Hidden Gem garden competition

Melton's Hidden Gem competition winners, the Half Moon

Staff from The Half Moon pub, on Nottingham Street, received their award from Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson.

The contest was organised by the Melton BID company and judged by members of Melton in Bloom.

Gold Awards were also presented to The Bay cafe and to The Odd Clock Cafe, which are both located on Sherrard Street.

Off The Beaten Path receive their award in Melton's Hidden Gem competition

There were also Silver Awards given to Off The Beaten Path, in Park Road, Amici’s cafe, on Nottingham Street.

The theme for the competition was the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with entrants tasked to use the colours of red, white and blue in their displays in existing beds, planters or recycled containers.

BID manager, Shelagh Core, said: “The standard was high and we hope they’ll inspire other local businesses to enter our competition next year, creating more lovely spaces in our town.”

The Bay receive their award in Melton's Hidden Gem competition