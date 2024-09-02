Prestigious industry awards won by Bellway site managers in East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The high quality of work delivered by site managers across housebuilder Bellway’s East Midlands division has been recognised with a number of prestigious national awards.

A total of sixsite managers from the division, which is based at the Meridian Business Park in Leicester, have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

This places them among the industry’s elite as only 449 winners were chosen from a pool of 8,000 – and 10 per cent of the winners work for Bellway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners include two site managers in Leicestershire: Chris Smith, who is senior site manager at Stoughton Park in Oadby; and Kevin Freeman, who is in charge of construction at the company’s Roman Gate development in Melton Mowbray.

Prestigious industry awards won by Bellway site manager Chris Smith in East Midlands

The successful site managers are now automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

Chris, 42, who lives in Market Bosworth, won both a Quality Award and a Seal of Excellence Award in 2022 and 2023 for his work at Stoughton Park.

“It is great to win another Quality Award,” he said. “It never gets old to hear that you have received another accolade from the NHBC and we have our fingers crossed for a hat-trick of Seal of Excellence Awards in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first award was the hardest to win but it is a tremendous achievement by the team here at Stoughton Park to not only claim that prize but also to maintain the highest of standards over the course of the whole life of the site. We came onto the site when work started in February 2021, so this is our baby, our project and we have a real sense of pride in that.

“Right from the word go, I set out my stall to let everyone know that my ethos is to always put the customer first and to construct new homes with the utmost care, as if we were building them for ourselves. I treat all my colleagues with respect and they respond to that. We have a successful and happy team here where myself and my assistant site manager Darren Kimberley ensure we get things right first time around.”

Every site registered with the NHBC is judged against exacting criteria each year. Site managers are assessed on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Lee Wilkinson,Construction Director for BellwayEast Midlands, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Stoughton Park, Roman Gate and all our winning developments across the region.

“I would like to congratulate Chris, Kevin and our other successful site managers for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”