Picnic Perfect: Leicestershire developer spotlights local picnic spots this June

With International Picnic Day (18th June) fast approaching, David Wilson Homes is encouraging families, friends, and nature lovers living in and around Thorpebury to enjoy the rich variety of green spaces and picnic-friendly locations close to home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set on the edge of the Leicestershire countryside, the housebuilder’s Thorpebury in the Limes development on Barkbythorpe Road benefits from easy access to some of the county’s most tranquil parks, woodlands, and riverside trails – ideal for summer days out with a picnic basket.

Among the many local options is Watermead Country Park, a well-loved destination just three miles from Thorpebury in the Limes. Featuring a chain of lakes, accessible footpaths, picnic areas, and a wealth of birdlife, it’s ideal for family outings, wildlife watching, and relaxing lunches by the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton Park provides a welcoming setting for relaxed afternoons outdoors, just a short distance from Thorpebury. With green space, a well-equipped children’s play area, and a friendly local atmosphere, it’s ideal for everything from casual picnics to family games. The park is also dog-friendly, making it a go-to spot for dog owners to stretch their pets’ legs.

Typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

A nearby popular picnic spot throughout the summer is Abbey Park, a peaceful green haven in the heart of Leicester city centre. Blending history and natural beauty, the park features formal gardens, riverside lawns, and spacious play areas. Its cafe and boating lake add to its charm, making it a favourite destination for families, couples, and anyone looking to enjoy a relaxing day outdoors.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Thorpebury in the Limes is ideally located for those who appreciate the outdoors. With a wide selection of parks and nature reserves nearby, residents are never far from a peaceful picnic spot.

“International Picnic Day is a great reminder to slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures of nature – whether that’s a riverside lunch with friends or a countryside break with the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson Homes’ Thorpebury in the Limes development currently offers a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties for home buyers.

David Wilson Homes Thorpebury in the Limes development

For more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of properties available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.