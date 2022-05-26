Open gardens events to raise money for Melton Catholic church

St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Melton

The drive is being organised on June 12 by members of St John The Baptist Catholic Church, at Thorpe End, which is undergoing a major programme of renovation and refurbishment.

The church building will be open to view the new artwork with its floral motifs and visitors can also wander through its attractive garden, which won the top award in the town in the 2019 Melton in Bloom 'It's Your Neighbourhood' scheme.

The garden of the Convent on Dalby Road will be open as well, along with five private gardens which are not normally open to the public.

Most will be doing plant sales and serving refreshments.

Friends of St John's' chair, Frances Levett, said: “This is a new venture, and most of the garden owners have never opened to the public before, so we really don't know what to expect.

"Hopefully it should be a lovely opportunity to browse, relax and chat.

"The low admission price makes it an inexpensive day out too, which makes a difference in these hard times.

"We hope lots of people will come and help make this a real community event, as well as encouraging the kind garden owners."