Open gardens event raises hundreds of pounds towards new church hall

Nearly £1,000 was raised for a Melton Mowbray Catholic church by opening beautiful gardens to the public.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Youngsters enjoying the open gardens event organised by Friends of St John's Church in MeltonYoungsters enjoying the open gardens event organised by Friends of St John's Church in Melton
Youngsters enjoying the open gardens event organised by Friends of St John's Church in Melton

Ten gardens were opened as part of the initiative, which was organised by Friends of St John’s Church to generate more funds towards the building of a new church hall at the Thorpe End site.

Visitors were charged £5 to enter all the gardens, with some owners staging plant sales.

Friends of St John’s chair, Frances Levett, said: "The money is badly needed because we are building a church hall, but the open gardens was about so much more than money.

One of the 10 gardens opened for the St John's Church fundraiserOne of the 10 gardens opened for the St John's Church fundraiser
One of the 10 gardens opened for the St John's Church fundraiser
"It was about welcoming people, young and old, generating a wonderful atmosphere and attracting many people to get together.

"Our church community is growing too, and when we have built a new hall, we will be able to do so much more for both our own community and the town.

"I would like to thank everybody who made this event such a success.”

