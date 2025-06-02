A water feature in the gardens at Tresillian House in Melton

Nine stunning gardens across Melton Mowbray will opened to the public this weekend to raise money for a new community hall currently being built in the town.

The event is being organised by Friends of St John’s, the Catholic church adjacent to where the new hall is located.

It takes place on Sunday, from 11am to 4.30pm, and is the sixth year the open gardens fundraiser has been held.

Frances Lovett, from the Friends, said: “People are welcome to visit all of the gardens for just £5 and see the amazing variety and ingenuity hidden unsuspected behind the rows of houses in the town.

The site of the new community hall being built next to John's Catholic Church, in Thorpe End

“The gardens are all shapes and sizes, from the beautiful grounds of Tresillian House to a small open-plan plot designed for easy maintenance with the disabled gardener in mind. You are sure to find interest and inspiration.”

Children can attend the gardens for free and this year they can take part in a Bee Hunt activity.

Other attractions include Frances’ Fiendish Flower Quiz for £1, plant sales, a bric-a-brac sale, a sale of garden items, dog and cat treats plus refreshments including tea, coffee, home-made cakes and a free glass of wine at one of the gardens.

Email [email protected] for entry tickets, a map and a list of all the gardens taking part – there are three new ones this year.

Work on building the new community hall, on Thorpe End, started in February and it is hoped it will be open by the end of the year.