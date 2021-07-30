New Leicester Road homes set to go on sale
The first homes on a major new development in Melton, off Leicester Road, will go on sale next week.
Bellway is opening a sales office at Roman Gate, where construction is said to be progressing well on 217 properties as part of a wider neighbourhood of 520 new houses.
Prices of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes will be available at the launch, on Saturday August 7.
The wider development will bring a total £6million investment into the local area from the consortium of housebuilders, which includes Bellway and Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway group.
Developer contributions from the scheme include £4.5million towards road improvements and £530,000 for education.
Regional sales manager, Fiona Bray, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the first visitors to Roman Gate when our sales office opens on site.
“We’re providing a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes to meet the needs of a wide range of people, including first-time buyers and growing families.
“We will be opening a showhome on site in the coming weeks to give buyers an insight into the lifestyle they might enjoy here.”
For more information about the new homes there, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01664 882354.