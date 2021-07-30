New Leicester Road homes set to go on sale

A computer-generated image of one of the Bellway homes being built off Leicester Road in Melton EMN-210730-150315001

Bellway is opening a sales office at Roman Gate, where construction is said to be progressing well on 217 properties as part of a wider neighbourhood of 520 new houses.

Prices of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes will be available at the launch, on Saturday August 7.

The wider development will bring a total £6million investment into the local area from the consortium of housebuilders, which includes Bellway and Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway group.

Developer contributions from the scheme include £4.5million towards road improvements and £530,000 for education.

Regional sales manager, Fiona Bray, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the first visitors to Roman Gate when our sales office opens on site.

“We’re providing a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes to meet the needs of a wide range of people, including first-time buyers and growing families.

“We will be opening a showhome on site in the coming weeks to give buyers an insight into the lifestyle they might enjoy here.”