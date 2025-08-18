Making waves in Beeston: Platform celebrates launch of flagship Shared Ownership development with show home opening

Home seekers in Beeston and beyond got their first look at Trentside, the much-anticipated 319-home development alongside the town’s canal, as Platform Home Ownership opened the doors to its brand-new, Dallington show home, for a special launch weekend recently.

Held on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, the event welcomed a strong turnout of local residents, prospective buyers and curious visitors, keen to discover what the significant scheme will bring to the area.

Guests enjoyed sweet treats, hot and cold drinks, and goody bags for both adults and children, while Platform’s friendly sales team were on hand to discuss the wide variety of homes and how Shared Ownership could help make homeownership more accessible.

The Dallington, a beautifully designed three-bedroom semi-detached home, was the focal point of the launch weekend. Available from £115,500 for a 30% share, this spacious home features an open-plan ground floor layout, fully-fitted kitchen with a stainless steel oven, hob and extractor, downstairs cloakroom, allocated parking and a turfed rear garden.

Sustainable touches include air source heat pumps and an electric car charging point, designed to keep buyers’ energy bills to a minimum while cementing the high-quality development’s readiness for a greener future.

Located on Thane Road, to the east of Beeston Rylands, Trentside forms part of the Nottingham Enterprise Zone, which is set to generate over 4,000 jobs. Delivered in partnership with five-star housebuilder Keepmoat, the development is Platform’s largest to date and offers a charming mix of two- and three-bedroom houses and apartments.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

The affordable homes scheme allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright*.

Lorraine Jenkins, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The launch weekend was a fantastic success, and it was wonderful to welcome so many people into The Dallington and see them excited about what Trentside will bring to Beeston.

“We’re proud to be making waves of change here, offering high‑quality, sustainable homes in a location with so much potential.

“Shared Ownership is increasingly becoming a more popular and viable route to securing a home of your own, and it was exciting to see that interest reflected over the weekend.”

Residents at Trentside will benefit from extensive transport links, including tram access via Nottingham’s NET network Beeston Railway Station, with connections to Leicester, London, Derby and more.

The development is also served by green spaces along the River Trent, and access to high-quality local schools such as Beeston Fields Primary & Nursery and Beeston Rylands Junior School, rated Outstanding and Good respectively in their most recent Ofsted reports.

Beeston also offers a variety of independent shops, dining options, and leisure facilities. With modern amenities, including some of the best bars and restaurants, as well as great connectivity, vibrant entertainment, and a strong housing market, the up-and-coming town is a highly desirable location on the doorstep of one of the UK’s most popular cities.