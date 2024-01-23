Leicestershire housebuilder donates more than £2,000 to deserving causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Redrow East Midlands, which is currently building new homes at Chantry Mews in New Lubbesthorpe, has presented Menphys and Syston Town Juniors U10s Leopards with donations as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which started in 2020, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive, with local causes welcome to apply for their share of a £5,000 pot each year.

Menphys is a Leicester-based charity headquartered in South Wigston, which provides support to disabled children, young people and their families in the region. The group received £1,660 towards continuing to provide a range of holistic, impartial and empowering specialist services which aim to provide equal opportunities for young people living with disabilities and their loved ones. Menphys run annual summer camps designed to provide respite for families and maintain a regular routine for children outside of term-time within a safe space where they are able to explore their interests and make new friends.

Redrow East Midlands donated £2,000 to deserving local groups

Toni Holland, Fundraising and Event Coordinator, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow East Midlands for this generous donation. The funds will make a huge difference to our work, helping us continue to provide a welcoming and fun service for children and young people, as well as enabling us to provide extended respite care to families across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Syston Town Juniors Leopards also received a share of the pot, with Redrow East Midlands donating £400 for the U10s team. The local football club provides fun and friendly competitive games for children in the area, teaching them the basics of the hobby and key skills such as sportsmanship, while enabling them to stay active and make new friends.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “We’re committed to creating thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support these charities and organisations in Leicestershire with the valuable work they do.

“Both of these groups provide a vital service to our community and we’re delighted to donate funds to help Menphys and Syston Town Juniors Leopards continue their wonderful work!”

Redrow East Midlands currently has eight developments across the region. In Leicestershire, Redrow is building high-quality, new homes at Chantry Mews, New Lubbesthorpe and at Hugglescote Grange, in Coalville.