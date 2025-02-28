Leicestershire housebuilder celebrates just seven properties remaining at popular development by hosting Help to Sell weekend

Three years after construction began, there are just seven homes left for sale at a popular housing development in Lubbesthorpe, Leicestershire.

Redrow Midlands’ Chantry Mews, on Tay Road, has provided 163 new homes for residents, with the development proving popular with families looking for more space and those looking to right size. Now, only ten houses remain available to buy, and the housebuilder is celebrating a successful sales period.

Chantry Mews offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which feature generous gardens and ample parking space, as well as 2-bedroom apartments, which combine open plan flexible living space with traditional features.

To celebrate the final remaining homes at Chantry Mews, Redrow Midlands is hosting a Help to Sell event on Saturday 1st March, from 10am-5.30pm, helping home buyers to market and sell their home quickly so they can they buy a new Redrow home ahead of upcoming Stamp Duty changes.

The Redrow Help to Sell scheme assists interested buyers in selling their existing property by arranging valuations, liaising with estate agents, and supporting them with paperwork, as well as providing a contribution towards the cost of selling.

In addition, Redrow’s Hugglescote Grange in Coalville will also be hosting a Help to Sell event on Saturday 1st March, from 10am-5.30pm, with a range of 3-4 bedrooms available to view including the popular Cambridge, Leamington Lifestyle and Stratford.

One of the last available properties at Chantry Mews is the two-bedroom Swithland, available from £206,000. With spacious rooms and a welcoming, open-plan flow, these modern apartments have large windows, allowing natural light to flood in whilst offering views over the surrounding area. These apartments are perfect for first-time buyers, investors, professionals and those looking to right-size.

For those looking for something a little bigger, the four-bedroom Stratford is available from £413,000. On the outside, the Stratford features a classic English façade and architecture inspired by the 1930s Arts and Crafts era. Inside, modern appliances seamlessly blend with the stylish interior design throughout the rooms. The open-plan living spaces create a contemporary atmosphere, with the spacious kitchen and dining area quickly becoming the heart of the home.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to see how popular homes at Chantry Mews have been since we launched three years ago. The development has a fantastic growing community and is the perfect place to set up home and raise a family.

“We fully expect the remaining homes to sell quickly due to the development's popularity, as it continues to pique the interest of all buyers looking for homes with a high-spec interior in a well-connected, popular region.

“We'd like to welcome anyone interested in luxury living in a property in a semi-rural area close to Leicestershire to pay us a visit at our Help to Sell Weekend, to learn more about what life could be like at Chantry Mews. Our Help to Sell scheme offers valuable support to ensure a swift and hassle-free move.”

Chantry Mews is just over four miles from Leicester city centre, and only a few minutes' drive from the M1 and M69, making it the perfect location for young professionals. Although the development is within easy reach of the city’s hustle and bustle, Chantry Mews is surrounded by Leicestershire countryside, providing the best of both worlds for first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder, and families seeking a thriving community.

To find out more about Redrow’s Leicestershire developments, visit: www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands/leicestershire