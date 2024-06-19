Leicestershire housebuilder bolsters team with new construction director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leicestershire housebuilder has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new construction director.

Rob Dennant brings more than 25 years’ experience in the property sector to the Redrow East Midlands team, having begun his career on the tools and working his way up.

Starting out as a joiner almost three decades ago, Rob has moved up through various manager roles with housebuilders across the country to become the director he is today – gaining insight into every level of working in the new homes sector.

Now taking on a senior role at Redrow East Midlands, Rob’s vast experience will come into play as he ensures targets are achieved and that every home is built to the highest standard.

Rob Dennant is the new construction director at Redrow East Midlands

The 52-year-old said: “I just love building – the people, the challenges and the places we create. I’m looking forward to working with a great team and helping them to deliver quality homes and a great customer experience.”

During his career, Rob has won numerous NHBC Awards. However, Rob revealed he enjoys his job most when helping others to thrive.

He said: “I get more satisfaction from seeing the people working for me being successful than I do from winning anything myself. I really enjoy helping to develop people from trainees through to being successful in management roles.”

Michael Coker, Managing Director for Redrow East Midlands, added: “One of our key focuses at Redrow is valuing talent, and to be the best in the business we need the best team around us, which is why I am thrilled that Rob has joined. With his help, we can continue our important work of bringing much-needed quality new homes to the region.

“Rob’s wealth of experience is only going to strengthen our team and I know he is going to fit right in here at Redrow East Midlands!”