Leicestershire homebuilder unveils brand-new development in Wigston

A computer-generated image of Wigston Meadows South in Wigston

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has recently released the first properties on the latest phase at its thriving Wigston Meadows development.

Bordering open countryside, the housebuilder’s new Wigston Meadows South phase currently offers a selection of four and five bedroom detached homes, thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and the latest energy-efficient features.

The new release marks the third phase of the wider Wigston Meadows development. This follows the success of the original site, which sold out in June last year, and the launch of Wigston Meadows North in January. Wigston Meadows South will add 47 brand-new properties to the thriving neighbourhood.

The wider Wigston Meadows community will continue to provide a mix of two to five bedroom homes designed to suit a variety of buyers – from first-time homeowners and downsizers to growing families.

The first homes at Wigston Meadows South officially launched on Saturday 23rd August, showcasing a variety of house styles – including the four bedroom Kirkdale and Holden properties, as well as a five bedroom Manning home.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to introduce our newest phase of Wigston Meadows, which has already generated a great deal of interest.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship in every detail of this development, and we’re excited to welcome individuals and families looking for a modern community in a fantastic location to call home.”

Surrounded by green open space with dedicated footpaths and cycleways, Wigston Meadows offers a peaceful lifestyle while remaining close to Wigston’s shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

The development is also just five miles from Leicester city centre, with excellent road, rail, and bus links providing easy access to the city while maintaining a suburban feel.

For more information about the new homes available, visit the website at Wigston Meadows South or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view a wider range of homes currently available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.