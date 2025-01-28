Leicestershire home buyers invited to Open House Event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes is inviting property seekers to an exclusive open house event this weekend at its Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury.

The free to attend event, which will take place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February, will give property seekers the chance to tour three of the housebuilder’s modern property styles, including the three bedroom Kennett and Hadley homes, and the four bedroom Kirkdale.

Located off Barkbythorpe Road, the event allows home buyers to explore the carefully crafted properties, discover deals up to £37,900, and enjoy refreshments provided by David Wilson Homes.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to welcome prospective buyers to our Thorpebury in the Limes, where our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand to offer guided tours and answer any questions visitors may have about securing one of our brand-new homes.

“Our Kennett, Hadley, and Kirkdale homes provide exciting opportunities for buyers to transition seamlessly into a stylish and modern space, with potential savings on Stamp Duty, their deposit, or exclusive home upgrades.

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the properties to visit the development, meet our sales team, and discover what Thorpebury in the Limes has to offer.”

Ideal for families, one of the Kirkdale properties offers buyers the chance to secure up to £23,900 towards their deposit. This home also features premium upgrades, including an upgraded kitchen, worth £4,000, and flooring throughout, valued at £10,000.

Currently, there are two Kennett homes available at Thorpebury in the Limes, both ready to move into. This allows buyers to make a seamless transition into a brand-new home before Stamp Duty increases on 31st March.

Each Kennett home comes with exclusive upgrades, including an upgraded kitchen, worth £3,000, and flooring throughout, valued at £6,000. Additionally, buyers could receive up to £18,500 towards their deposit.

Similarly, the Hadley home offers families the chance to secure up to £18,700 towards their deposit, an upgraded kitchen package, worth £3,000, and flooring throughout, valued at £5,000.

Offering a selection of three, four, and five bedroom homes, Thorpebury in the Limes is ideally situated alongside open green space, providing residents with the desired semi-rural lifestyle.

The Thorpebury development provides simple access to the selection of amenities located in Thurmaston, less than two miles away, including a range of supermarkets, and charming cafes and restaurants for residents to try.

For commuters, the development benefits from great road links, connecting residents to Leicester city centre with ease.

For more information about the homes available at Thorpebury in the Limes, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

For a wider range of homes available in Leicestershire, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.