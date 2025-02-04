Leicestershire developer invites property seekers to exclusive sneak peek event this weekend

A bird's eye view of David Wilson Homes' New Lubbesthorpe development

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to sneak an exclusive preview of one of the properties at its New Lubbesthorpe development in Lubbesthorpe this weekend.

The free to attend event, which will take place on Saturday 8th February between 10am and 5.30pm, will give property seekers the chance to tour the three bedroom Cannington home, before it has been given the finishing touches.

David Wilson Homes’ expert sales team will be on hand throughout the event to offer guided tours and help house hunters to discover the exclusive deals available, including a deposit contribution up to £20,500.

The three-storey Cannington style home features an open-plan kitchen and dining area and dedicated study space on the ground floor. Upstairs includes a spacious lounge, family bathroom, and the main bedroom benefitting from a private en suite. The top floor features two further double bedrooms, one of which also features an en suite.

A street view of the Fairway and Cannington style homes at New Lubbesthorpe

New Lubbesthorpe currently has two Cannington properties on offer, both available with exclusive home upgrades, such as a flooring package worth £10,000, and an upgraded kitchen, valued at £3,000.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to invite prospective buyers to sneak a behind the scenes tour of our Cannington property and envision how they could adapt the space to suit their needs.

“With a range of home sizes and styles available at New Lubbesthorpe, we are encouraging anyone interested in making a seamless move to visit our marketing suite at the development, where our Sales Advisers will be on hand to answer any questions customers may have about progressing on the property ladder.”

Surrounded by greenery, New Lubbesthorpe has a selection of two to five bedroom homes available in a desirable semi-rural location, many of which benefit from overlooking green open space and a pond.

Positioned on Tweed Street, the development offers convenient access to a variety of amenities, including a primary school within walking distance and a wide selection of eateries and shops at Fosse Park shopping centre, located less than four miles away.