Leading Leicestershire housing association welcomes responsible pet owners with top tips for animal-proofing their new home

Platform welcomes customers’ furry friends into new Shared Ownership homes with pet-proofing tips

A leading Leicestershire housing association is sharing its top tips for life with a pet in a brand-new Shared Ownership home.

Platform Home Ownership provides a variety of high-quality Shared Ownership homes across Leicestershire and encourages responsible pet owners to understand that their furry friends are not a barrier to securing their dream property through its affordable schemes.

All of Platform’s homes are built and designed with the possibility of pets in mind, enabling as smooth a transition as possible.

From high and secure garden fences and durable gates that give owners peace of mind from day one, to scratch-resistant flooring, every care has been taken to make sure that both pets and owners are comfortable and at ease.

This is something that’s made possible by Platform’s ongoing relationships with high-quality, five-star housebuilders across the country, making sure that customers receive a quality home.

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform Home Ownership, said: “Pets are a central part of any family, and we feel strongly about not breaking up that family just because one of its members has paws.

“Ensuring our homes are ready for furry friends from day one is essential. We hope these tips help owners settle in quickly, and with peace of mind that their pets can enjoy their new home safely and comfortably.”

Pet-proof your home

Before bringing your new pet home, assess all areas of your Shared Ownership property (including the garden). Ensure that loose cables, chemical cleaners, and personal items are stored out of sight and reach to prevent any chewing or accidental damage.

Prepare for ‘accidents’

Moving into a new home can be stressful for pets, especially young or anxious animals. Be sure to choose hard-wearing, easy-clean areas for bedding and feeding, and dog owners should consider laying down puppy pads or washable mats during the initial weeks to simplify the dreaded clean-up.

Choose pet-friendly finishes

Opt for durable, stain-proof fabrics for furniture in high-traffic areas of your home. When selecting paint, choose low-VOC (volatile organic compound), washable options that withstand stains, and consider investing in slip-resistant rugs to support older or less steady pets.

Create a calming zone

Pick a quiet, cosy space in your new home just for your pet. Whether it’s a soft bed in a quiet corner or a dedicated crate area, having a consistent spot helps reduce stress during the adjustment period and gives them a safe retreat.

Plan for health and safety

Register with a local vet promptly and set up pet insurance to cover unexpected healthcare costs. Microchipping your pet and keeping the details up to date is also essential for identification and peace of mind.

Platform Home Ownership provides a range of Shared Ownership homes across Leicestershire, giving aspiring homeowners the chance to get on the property ladder with a smaller deposit and the flexibility to increase their share over time.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year compared to the previous year.

For more information on Platform Home Ownership and the homes available, visit www.platformhomeownership.com.