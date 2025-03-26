Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs | Le Creuset

The iconic Le Creuset rainbow mug set is now 41% off in the Amazon spring sale – just £49.99 for a set of six.

Looking to add a splash of colour to your kitchen this spring? This set of six Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs is currently 41% off in Amazon’s spring sale – down to £49.99 from an RRP of £85.

Le Creuset is one of those aspirational kitchen brands that instantly adds a sense of designer style and timeless charm. Whether you’re building your dream cottagecore aesthetic or just want to elevate your everyday coffee moment, this rainbow set delivers on both form and function.

The Amazon Spring Sale is on now and continues until Monday March 31, but we don’t know how long stocks of this rare deal will last. Shop the deal on Amazon here.

Each mug holds 350 ml and comes in a rich, glossy enamel finish with colours that include Cherry, Volcanic, Soleil, Palm, Teal and Ultra Violet. They’re made from durable, chip-resistant stoneware and can handle temperatures up to 260°C – plus, they’re dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe.

You’ll receive the full rainbow of six mugs presented in a premium gift box, along with a care booklet. Matching rainbow accessories like ramekins and plates are available separately if you’re building a full collection.

This is a rare discount on a beloved brand that rarely goes on sale, and it’s a beautiful way to give your kitchen that country-cottage-with-a-designer-twist feel.

Camel price check: This is the lowest price in 12 months according to CamelCamelCamel – it last dropped to this price in May 2023 but usually hovers around the £70–£80 mark.