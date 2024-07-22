Large 16.33-acre site in Bottesford is for sale for £1m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16.33-acre site in Bottesford with the potential for redevelopment is up for sale freehold at offers in excess of £1m.

In total, the site comprises a main two-storey building consisting of ground floor office and warehouse space. There is also a reception space, post room, staff locker room with showers and W/Cs, with a boardroom, kitchen and office space on the first floor.

The site at Church Farm on Normanton Lane is currently occupied by Packaged Feeds.

Opposite the main building are 11 agricultural buildings which vary in size, with six of the buildings formerly being used as part of the piggery.

In addition, a single storey four-bedroom residential property is on site, comprising reception room, kitchen/dining space and a house bathroom. In total, the footprint of buildings on the site is 60,000 sq ft.

The site benefits from excellent transport links to Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire, being over two miles from the A1 and under three miles from the A52.

Commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought the site to market and it is available to purchase with a guide price of offers in excess of £1m.

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton associate director, Mathew Bower said: “We expect the Church Farm site will be very popular thanks to its strong investment opportunity appeal.

“The site’s strategic location will further enhance its appeal, with its good transport links to Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

“We are seeing strong levels of interest in the site, therefore I would encourage any interested parties to get in touch to discuss the opportunity and arrange a viewing.”

Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.

The firm has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford, employs over 50 people and has four key service areas. These comprise commercial and industrial property; residential property; machinery and business assets; and property management.

For further information on Walker Singleton visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk.