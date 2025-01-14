Incentives worth £12.5K offered to Melton housebuyers
The cash bonus can be tailored to suit the buyer’s individual needs, so it could be used to add to a buyer’s deposit, reduce their monthly mortgage payments or provide cashback to spend on items for their new home. The offer runs until the end of February.
Steve Smith, sales director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The New Year is a time when many people take the opportunity to reassess their lives and plan for the future, so our Make Your Move campaign comes at just the right moment for those who’ve decided they need a new home.
“This incentive has been designed to make it possible for buyers in Melton Mowbray to secure the home they have dreamed of but thought they might not be able to afford.
"Crucially, it could put homeownership within reach of people who otherwise might not have considered it to be possible at all.
“If they’re struggling to save for a large enough deposit, or if they need help towards their monthly outgoings, we can help them make their move. Alternatively, they can use the incentive to pay for new furniture or other items to help them make their new home their own.”
The scheme is open to all customers who make a reservation on selected plots before Friday February 28.
Click HERE to find out more about the Bellway offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.