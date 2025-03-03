Homebuilder uncovers the perks of Melton Mowbray

Leading housing developer Barratt Homes is highlighting its top reasons to invest in a new home in Melton Mowbray.

Many home buyers are already taking advantage of the benefits of living in Melton Mowbray, or within reach of the bustling town, including residents at Barratt Homes’ King’s Meadow development in Eye-Kettleby.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We put a great deal of care and consideration into selecting the location for each of our developments, and our properties in Melton Mowbray are no exception.

“We ensure our homes are placed in desirable locations that offer plenty of amenities nearby for our customers to enjoy, helping to connect them to the local community with ease.”

Typical street scene at King's Meadow

Melton Mowbray offers residents a desirable semi-rural location, along with a range of other benefits.

Countryside beauty

Ideal for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, Melton Mowbray boasts an array of picturesque parks and scenic walking trails. Melton Country Park stands out with its lush green spaces, lake, and accessible paths, while the town’s network of trails, including routes along the River Eye, offer peaceful spots to relax and unwind.

Located less than two miles from the heart of Melton Mowbray, King’s Meadow hosts views of greenery and country parks close by, offering residents an idyllic escape from the bustle of city life.

Affordable living

Melton Mowbray offers a range of affordable housing options, including King’s Meadow, which features a variety of property sizes and styles at competitive prices. These homes provide an attractive choice for buyers seeking value for money without compromising on quality or comfort.

For example, while the average price of a three bedroom property in Leicestershire is £300,771, buyers can discover more affordable options at Barratt Homes’ King’s Meadow development, where a brand-new three bedroom Maidstone home is priced from £259,995.

Home buyers can also benefit from the housebuilder’s range of deals and moving schemes, including Part Exchange Xtra which is available at King’s Meadow.

Ideal Fit for Families

Well-equipped with a variety of activities for families, Melton Mowbray offers attractions to suit all ages, including Melton Sports Village, indoor and outdoor play areas, and the local favourite, Twinlakes Family Theme Park.

With families in mind, Melton Mowbray is home to excellent schooling options from nursery through to college. Residents of King’s Meadow benefit from easy access to Swallowdale Primary School, which is within walking distance of the development, as well as SMB College’s Melton Campus, located less than two miles away.

Connectivity and Convenience

Melton Mowbray boasts excellent transport links, making it an ideal location for both commuters and those looking to explore surrounding areas. The town is well-connected by major roads, including the A606, providing easy access to Nottingham. For those seeking further travel options, Melton Mowbray train station offers regular services to Leicester, Cambridge and Birmingham.

Additionally, Melton Mowbray is home to a wide range of local amenities, including supermarkets, shopping areas, and healthcare facilities. With everything within easy reach, the town offers an ideal blend of convenience and accessibility for its residents.

Barratt Homes’ King’s Meadow development offers a selection of three and four bedroom homes in a variety of styles to suit property seekers from first-time buyers to growing families.

To find out more about the homes available across Leicestershire, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Leicestershire.