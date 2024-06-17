Homebuilder highlights the benefits of summertime at Leicestershire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading housing developer Barratt Homes is encouraging property seekers to jump into action to secure a brand-new home this summer at King’s Meadow in Melton Mowbray.

The homebuilder is highlighting the sought-after location of its development which allows residents to make the most of their summers, with properties available to reserve now and settle into in time for the upcoming season.

King’s Meadow currently offers a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, many of which are accompanied by incentives to aid a variety of homebuyers to ascend the property ladder.

The development is located on the outskirts of Eye-Kettleby and positioned just two miles from the historic market town of Melton Mowbray, that hosts its twice-weekly farmer’s market.

Typical street scene at King's Meadow in Leicester

With many amenities close by, including charming independent retailers and Ofsted ‘Good’ rated schools, King’s Meadow provides a variety of essentials on the doorstep of its residents.

Those who enjoy being active will benefit from the countryside walks to explore whilst soaking up the sun.

The development also provides simple access to the well-equipped Waterfield Leisure Centre located only one and a half miles away.

Additionally, for families, King’s Meadow provides its residents with easy links to the Eye Kettleby lakes and Parkland Lake located just over two miles away, making the ideal spot for days out and family picnics.

Typical street scene at King's Meadow

And, located just under two and a half miles away is the Priory Water. This nature reserve covers 120 acres, including two expansive lakes, providing the perfect setting for regular ramblers this summer.

The King’s Meadow community can seize the opportunity to try open water swimming during the season ahead with Race Hub Swimming Lake, located just four miles away, which also features a charming café making it the perfect setting for summer activities.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are inviting prospective home buyers to visit the King’s Meadow development to reserve their new home this summer, and we have plenty of properties available that are ideal for entertaining during the warmer months.

“This Melton Mowbray development was strategically positioned to ensure customers would come to love the location they live in, by making sure there was plenty of opportunities for fun activities and days out close by.

“We are encouraging those who are interested in making a simple and hassle-free move to speak to our Sales Advisers, to find out more about the properties we have on offer.”

The developer is offering a range of schemes and incentives to aid prospective buyers in taking their next step on the property ladder, including the Key Worker Deposit Scheme and Movemaker scheme.

For more information about the homes available this summer at King’s Meadow, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.