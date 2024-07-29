Homebuilder celebrates two year anniversary of its Melton Mowbray development
The event took place on Saturday 15th June at the development located off Kirby Lane, to celebrate the release of new and improved energy-efficient properties and the success of the development since its opening two years before.
Home buyers were welcomed to the sought-after development to meet Barratt Homes’ expert sales team, tour the stylish show homes available and try canopies from the Derbyshire-based caterer, Clock Bistro.
Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Leicestershire property seekers to come and view the variety of homes we have on offer at King’s Meadow.
“We would like to invite anyone who is interested in finding out more about the energy-efficient new homes to visit the development and speak to our expert sales team.”
The four bedroom Radleigh style property available at King’s Meadow offers the opportunity for house-hunters to secure this detached family home that could come with savings worth up to £24,000, including £12,000 cashback, an upgraded kitchen and flooring included throughout.
The King’s Meadow development offers a range of three and four bedroom homes and is ideally located on the outskirts of Eye-Kettleby nearby to an array of amenities in the historic market town of Melton Mowbray.
As well as its twice weekly farmer’s market, residents at King’s Meadow will have simple access to a selection of independent shops and charming cafes and restaurants, located just two miles away from the development.
For commuters, Leicester city centre is just a short drive away and King’s Meadow offers straightforward access to major roads, such as the A46 and A607. Alternatively, located less than two miles away is the well-connected Melton Mowbray train station.
For more information about King's Meadow, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472.
To explore the range of properties available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Leicestershire.
