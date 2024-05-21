Wymeswold Girl Guides show off the gardening equipment gifted by housebuilders, Dandara

A housebuilder has donated two sets of gardening equipment to Girl Guides at Wymeswold.

The gesture – to mark National Gardening Week – was made by Dandara, which is currently building The Meadows development in the village.

The 11-piece gardening equipment kits have pruning shears, hand trowel, hand rake and a kneeling pad and will allow the Guides to safely nurture their gardens and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexa Jeffs, a volunteer with the Wymeswold Guides said: “We are always looking for new activities the girls can participate in that will provide them with new skills, and a sense of achievement.

"The gardening kits are a definite hit, especially with the weather improving in the coming months, as it gives the Guides a chance to learn

more about nature and sustainability in a practical, hands-on manner.

"The girls are encouraged to take an active lead in these kinds of activities and really enjoy working on projects that they can follow through, like the planting of flowers and plants, to see the different stages of development and to harvest the final crop of vegetables, to use at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Lindop, head of sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “We are pleased to support the Wymeswold Girl Guides to encourage them to spend more time outdoors and learn about gardening – and maybe even earn a badge or two.

"We hope the gardening equipment is a good start in helping them on their gardening journey.”