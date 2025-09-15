Fresh chance for home buyers to move to growing Leicestershire community

B&DWNM - A CGI street scene of the new phase at Wigston Meadows

Barratt Homes is offering Leicestershire house hunters a chance to join its growing Wigston Meadows development in Wigston, having announced the launch of a new phase of homes.

The new phase, with properties now available to reserve, will bring a selection of two to five bedroom homes, ideal for a variety of house hunters including first-time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, and growing families in search of more space.

Previous phases have sold out quickly and prospective home buyers interested in the latest release of properties are encouraged to visit the development on Newton Lane to find out more about the available offers and moving schemes.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have launched the latest phase of homes at Wigston Meadows to provide another chance for Leicestershire property seekers to find their dream home.

B&DWNM - A bedroom in a typical Barratt Homes property at Wigston Meadows

“The development has already established itself as an excellent community and we’re excited to continue watching it grow.”

Located in Wigston off Newton Lane, the development has become a popular sight for modern living, attracting a wide range of buyers seeking high quality homes and a vibrant community with simple access to the bustling city centre.

For those with young families, there is a range of well-regarded schooling options in proximity including Thythorn Field Primary School, The Meadow Community Primary School, and Birkett House Special School.

Those wishing to commute can also take advantage of great road and rail links through the M1 and M69, as well as Leicester Train Station which can reach London St Pancras station in little over an hour.

For more information, call the sales team on 0333 355 8472 or visit the website at Wigston Meadows.

To view a wider range of homes currently available in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Leicestershire.