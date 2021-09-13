Free solar panels to be offered to dozens of Melton borough householders

Free solar panels are to be offered to dozens of householders in the Melton borough as part of an environmental drive PHOTO YES Energy Solutions EMN-210913-162711001

The council has secured nearly £400,000 of government funding to upgrade eligible properites with the features to generate electricity using energy from the sun.

The scheme will help households with an income of under £30,000 or less and those who receive means tested benefits.

Forty properties will receive upgrades in the first round of funding with both homeowners and private renters able to benefit, however landlords will be required to contribute one third of the costs.

Alison Freer, portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement said: “We are delighted to have secured £386,950 of government funding in this round of funding so that eligible householders will be able to install solar photovoltaic systems to generate their own green electricity.

“Being able to afford household energy bills will have long-term benefits to residents’ finances and wellbeing, as well as delivering key benefits for the environment.

“One of the council’s six key priorities in our corporate strategy is to protect our climate and enhance our natural environment, and this funding enables us to take valuable steps to making Melton a cleaner, greener place to live.”

Over the next few weeks, the council will be contacting some residents who live in properties with the lowest energy efficiency ratings in the borough.

It will work in partnership with Sycamore Energy Assessors Ltd, who will be assessing potentially eligible properties and visiting householders in the area to advise them about the scheme.

The council will also be working with energy experts YES Energy Solutions, who will assess the householders’ eligibility and support those who qualify for the scheme through the process.

Homes will need to have a low energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of E,F or G (which will be checked as part of the process) and be suitable for installation of solar panels.

There will be a second phase to this project starting next year, which may include additional energy saving measures, so the council is also seeking eligible applicants for this stage.