Fitness, Fun and Fresh Air: Leicestershire homebuilders’ guide to hometown health

Following the slump of Blue Monday (20th January), Barratt and David Wilson Homes are letting customers know the best ways to stay fit and healthy whilst settling into a new neighbourhood in Leicestershire.

According to the NHS, adults aged between 19-64 should partake in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity, each week.

Finding ways to do this in a new neighbourhood is important after settling into a new home. At the leading housebuilders’ developments in Leicestershire, there are plenty of ways to take full advantage of the amenities available to stay healthy.

With various sports clubs in the area, customers can easily find a community of people who enjoy the same activity as them to help build their confidence and fitness regimes.

A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Grange View in Hugglescote

For those who aren’t fans of sports and would rather take pleasure in the natural beauty of the area they live in, there are plenty of rambling routes and parks in the county for them to walk, hike and bike to their heart's content.

Moderate activity includes a brisk walk and riding a bike, whilst vigorous activity means running, swimming or sporting activities. With the many different opportunities for exercise in the local area, residents at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments can easily achieve these targets due to the carefully handpicked locations.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes, said: “It’s important to us that the areas in which we build new homes give our buyers all that they need to lead a happy and healthy lifestyle.

“With a multitude of opportunities to stay fit and healthy, we encourage all our residents to find the exercise routine that fits their way of life and to fully utilise the area to benefit their own well-being.”

For more information about any developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Leicestershire and David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.