First time buyers given a boost on the ladder in Leicestershire

David Wilson Homes is encouraging first-time buyers to take their first step on the property ladder at its New Lubbesthorpe development in Leicester.

Located on Tweed Street, the established community offers a range of one to four bedroom homes available in a variety of styles, making it an ideal choice for those beginning their home ownership journey.

To support first-time buyers, David Wilson Homes is offering a £13,000 contribution on selected one bedroom Popley-style homes, which purchasers can put towards costs of their choice.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our New Lubbesthorpe development presents a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers to secure a modern and spacious home in a thriving community. With a range of thoughtfully designed properties and excellent local amenities, it’s a great place to start your home ownership journey.

Typical street scene at New Lubbesthorpe

“We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the homes available at the development to speak with our expert sales team, who are ready to guide buyers through the process of purchasing their first home.”

For more information about the homes available at New Lubbesthorpe, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.