Final homes at popular £7m Uppingham development released for sale

A housebuilder has released the final family homes of the current phase for sale at a £7m, 20-home development in Uppingham, Rutland.

Avant Homes East Midlands has released the final family homes of the current phase for sale at its £7m, 20-home Deacon Meadows development.

Located less than a mile from Uppingham town centre, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features six of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient house types.

The final four homes of the current phase remaining at Deacon Meadows are a four-bedroom detached Horbury house type, priced at £489,995, and three detached five-bedroom Thorntons available from £520,000

Avant Homes has a range of incentives on the remaining plots at the development. These include part exchange, up to £15,000 deposit paid, and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

The Thorntons at Deacon Meadows are a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, a spacious hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen dining room, with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The downstairs is complete by a spacious lounge, an additional snug, a WC and a dedicated utility room, which has a door to the outside.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private en-suite shower room, whilst a further double bedroom and three single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “Our range of homes at Deacon Meadows has proven to be extremely popular among buyers in the East Midlands, and we now have just four homes remaining of our initial phase.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to building quality new homes for everyone and creating new and thriving communities in places where people want to live. Deacon Meadows is an excellent example of this commitment in action.

“Uppingham is an excellent place to live, offering a tight-knit community, highly rated local schools and easy access into Leicester, Peterborough and Northampton.

“We anticipate high levels of demand for the few homes remaining and encourage any potential buyers to contact our sales team today to find out how we can make their next move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Deacon Meadows.’