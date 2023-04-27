The Burrough Hall gardens which will be open to the public in May

It is all part of The National Garden Scheme, which has donated over £3million to charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute, from donations made during the visits.

On Bank Holiday Monday (May 1), there a new garden being opened up at 2 Manor Farm Mews, Main Street, Queniborough (LE7 3EA), between 11am and 4 pm.

This is a beautifully designed garden of a quarter-of-an-acre, with borders filled with a variety of bird, bee and butterfly-friendly planting, surrounding formal lawns, topiary, hedging and a small woodland shady retreat.

Sunday May 7, wlll see the gardens opened at Burrough Hall, Somerby Road, Burrough on the Hill (LE14 2QZ), from 2pm to 5pm.

Originally a hunting lodge, the house has a large established Wisteria covering the front of the hall, as well as an extensive mature garden with fantastic views of the Leicestershire countryside.

Opening both days of the weekend of May 13 and 14 are the gardens at Hedgehog Hall, Loddington Road, Tilton on the Hill (LE7 9DE), between 11am and 4pm.

This is a half-acre garden which is an organically-managed plant lover’s garden with a walled terraced border filled with shrubs, perennials and bulbs.

There is a lovely patio seating area where visitors can enjoy far-reaching views over the valley.

Then on May 20, Goadby Marwood Hall, Melton Mowbray (LE14 4LN), opens from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

This is a large garden with a chain of five lakes, covering 10 acres, with swans and flowering spring blossom trees.

There are several ironstone-walled gardens, all interconnected, and a stunning lakeside woodland walk with a 13th-century church nearby.

Carol Bartlett, of The National Garden Scheme, commented: “People can enjoy visiting one of our gardens knowing that at the same time, they are also donating to nursing and cancer charities.

"In May we have eight gardens opening, several of which are close to the Melton Mowbray area.

"In 2022, thanks to the generosity of garden owners, our volunteers and garden visitors, we were able to donate over £3.11 million to our best-loved charities.”

