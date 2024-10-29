The site earmarked for new homes at Rearsby

A developer has announced it has bought land to build 65 new homes in Rearsby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allison Homes East Midlands has earmarked the Gaddesby Lane site, which spans just over eight acres, for the scheme.

The properties will be energy-efficient, with 39 properties available through the open market sale and 26 designated as affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder will be making contributions worth over £190,000 to local infrastructure, such as health care, education services, libraries, outdoor sports facilities, allotments and public transport services.

Construction work is due to start next summer.

Karl Edwards, operations director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “I am immensely proud of the East Midlands team for securing our fourth site in Leicestershire.

"This will be a fantastic development, delivering high specification homes, community benefits and a variety of employment and training opportunities.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Clarendon Land and Fisher German on this acquisition, and now we cannot wait to introduce ourselves to the Rearsby community.”