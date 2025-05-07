Lucy Hurst, National Garden Scheme county organiser, presents a commemorative trowel and certificate to Dr Sarah Furness for opening their garden for 20 years

A Whissendine couple have been thanked for opening their gardens to the public for 20 years.

Prof Peter and Dr Sarah Furness are once again opening up The Old Vicarage, in Station Road (LE15 7HG), on Sunday May 18, from 2pm to 5pm.

They will once again be supporting the National Garden Scheme (NGS), which has raised over £74 million for nursing charities since 1927.

The couple were presented with a commemorative trowel by NGS county organiser, Lucy Hurst.

The lakes in the gardens of Goadby Marwood Hall

Refreshments will be served next-door in St Andrew's Church.

Admission is £6 for adults with children getting in free.

On Saturday May 17, the gardens at Goadby Marwood Hall will be opened, courtesy of the Westropp family, in support of NGS.

It includes a chain of five lakes covering 10 acres and several ironstone walled gardens all interconnected.

Entry is £6 for adults, children get in free. Opening is 10.30am to 5pm.