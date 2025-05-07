Couple open garden to public for 20th year

By Nick Rennie
Published 7th May 2025, 11:53 BST
Lucy Hurst, National Garden Scheme county organiser, presents a commemorative trowel and certificate to Dr Sarah Furness for opening their garden for 20 yearsLucy Hurst, National Garden Scheme county organiser, presents a commemorative trowel and certificate to Dr Sarah Furness for opening their garden for 20 years
Lucy Hurst, National Garden Scheme county organiser, presents a commemorative trowel and certificate to Dr Sarah Furness for opening their garden for 20 years
A Whissendine couple have been thanked for opening their gardens to the public for 20 years.

Prof Peter and Dr Sarah Furness are once again opening up The Old Vicarage, in Station Road (LE15 7HG), on Sunday May 18, from 2pm to 5pm.

They will once again be supporting the National Garden Scheme (NGS), which has raised over £74 million for nursing charities since 1927.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple were presented with a commemorative trowel by NGS county organiser, Lucy Hurst.

The lakes in the gardens of Goadby Marwood HallThe lakes in the gardens of Goadby Marwood Hall
The lakes in the gardens of Goadby Marwood Hall

Refreshments will be served next-door in St Andrew's Church.

Admission is £6 for adults with children getting in free.

On Saturday May 17, the gardens at Goadby Marwood Hall will be opened, courtesy of the Westropp family, in support of NGS.

It includes a chain of five lakes covering 10 acres and several ironstone walled gardens all interconnected.

Entry is £6 for adults, children get in free. Opening is 10.30am to 5pm.

Related topics:Station Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice