Brand new eco-friendly homes on the way to Leicestershire

A Leicestershire housebuilder has announced that more than 50 new eco-friendly homes will be built at a popular development.

Commuters and families looking for a new home in the area can now find out more about Redrow South Midlands’ latest homes at Hugglescote Grange, which will include a range of 55 new eco-friendly homes for sustainable living.

A mix of two, three and four-bedroom Eco Electric homes will be coming to the development, including Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection favourites – The Leamington, The Cambridge and The Letchworth.

All of the new homes in the collection will be eco-friendly and designed with innovative low-carbon technology – including cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air source heat pumps and underfloor heating across the ground floor will be fitted as standard in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

More than 50 new eco homes are on the way to Hugglescote Grange

The Eco Electric homes can save owners up to £970 a year on their energy bills, compared to a second-hand home*, with Redrow’s ‘fabric first’ approach ensuring that energy efficiency is built into the property’s fabric though advanced insulation, high specification windows and doors, and efficient heating systems.

As part of Redrow’s focus on building responsibly, Hugglescote Grange also features plenty of green open spaces, with funds being invested in habitat enhancement.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We're dedicated to building responsibly and helping people to enjoy the benefits of eco-friendly living. We’re so excited to present the newest homes in this popular development, where a vibrant community is already taking shape.

“The previous homes, which also featured properties from our award-winning Heritage Collection, proved extremely popular with homebuyers looking for traditional charm combined with a contemporary and high-spec interior.

“Our purpose is to create a better way to live, and I’d encourage anyone looking for a new eco-friendly home to visit us at Hugglescote Grange and take a tour of our fabulous show homes.”

Just a mile from the heart of the peaceful village of Coalville, and within easy reach of Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Birmingham, the homes at Hugglescote Grange are ideally placed for commuters and growing families. The development also offers a ‘good’ OFSTED rated primary school just minutes away, with new schools planned within the wider development.

For more information about Hugglescote Grange, visit the Redrow website.