Brand new apartments on the way to Leicestershire

A housebuilder has announced nine new apartments are being launched on the outskirts of Leicester.

The Swithland, at Redrow East Midlands’ Chantry Mews development in New Lubbesthorpe, contains a selection of two-bedroom apartments combining open plan, flexible living space with traditional features.

Each floor of The Swithland boasts three spacious apartments, individually containing an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area perfect for socialising and spending time with friends and family. The living space, with large windows, allows natural light to flood in and reveals views over the surrounding area.

The main suite offers a haven to relax at the end of a busy day, complete with luxury en-suite, while a second bedroom provides a place for guests to sleep, and can be easily utilised as a home office, gym or wellness space.

The Swithland apartments at Chantry Mews.

Chantry Mews is just over four miles from Leicester city centre, and only a few minutes' drive from the M1 and M69, making it the perfect location for young professionals. Although the development is within easy reach of the city’s hustle and bustle, Chantry Mews is surrounded by Leicestershire countryside, providing the best of both worlds for first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.

The complex’s two-bedroom apartments are ideal for first time buyers or investors, available from £200,000.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow East Midlands, said: “With demand increasing for apartments as people return to the excitement of city living, we’re thrilled to have launched the first few Swithland apartments at our popular Chantry Mews development.

“Whether you’re looking to take the first step onto the property ladder or a professional wanting to be closer to the city – these apartments really do have everything to offer.

“We expect the apartments will sell incredibly quickly and would encourage those interested to book an appointment as soon as possible to discover all that Chantry Mews has to offer.”

Just 15 minutes from Leicester city centre and surrounded by 325 acres of new parklands, Chantry Mews forms part of a wider new community, New Lubbesthorpe, which will feature 4,500 new homes – in addition to health facilities and local shops. The area is also set to include community benefits such as two new primary schools and a major new secondary school.

To find out more or book an appointment, please visit: www.redrow.co.uk/houses