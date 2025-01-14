Bellway offers homebuyers in Melton Mowbray up to £12,500 to help make their move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homebuyers in Melton Mowbray can make their move this New Year with a helping hand from Bellway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder is offering incentives worth up to £12,500 on selected new homes at Roman Gate, off Leicester Road. Ashberry Homes, which is also part of the Bellway Group, is running a similar offer at neighbouring Roundhouse Park.

The incentive can be tailored to suit the buyer’s individual needs, so it could be used to add to a buyer’s deposit, reduce their monthly mortgage payments or provide cashback to spend on items for their new home. The offer runs until the end of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The New Year is a time when many people take the opportunity to reassess their lives and plan for the future, so our Make Your Move campaign comes at just the right moment for those who’ve decided they need a new home.

Bellway is offering incentives worth up to £12,500 on selected new homes in Melton Mowbray.

“This incentive has been designed to make it possible for buyers in Melton Mowbray to secure the home they have dreamed of but thought they might not be able to afford. Crucially, it could put homeownership within reach of people who otherwise might not have considered it to be possible at all.

“If they’re struggling to save for a large enough deposit, or if they need help towards their monthly outgoings, we can help them make their move. Alternatively, they can use the incentive to pay for new furniture or other items to help them make their new home their own.

“The scheme is open to customers who make a reservation on selected plots before Friday 28 February 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know buying a new home – especially for the first time – can be a daunting process, but our sales teams are on hand to guide people every step of the way and help make their dream of homeownership a reality.”

As well as making savings through the Make Your Move incentive, Bellway buyers can also benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £1,982 a year on their energy bills on average when compared to living in an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard**, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

*Statistic taken from the ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders Federation in November 2024.

**Bellway is installing smart heating thermostats as standard in every home with a build start date from 5 June 2023 onwards.