The gardens at Burrough Hall, which are open to the public on Sunday

Visitors can go between 2pm and 5pm at the Burrough on the Hill venue, which has a large family garden with mature trees and shrubs, a kitchen garden as well as spring flowers, surrounded by magnificent views.

There will also be a small collection of vintage and classic cars on display with teas and homemade cakes served in the stable block.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...