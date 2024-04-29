Beautiful gardens opened to the public at Burrough on the Hill
Beautiful gardens are being opened to the public on Sunday at Burrough Hall.
Visitors can go between 2pm and 5pm at the Burrough on the Hill venue, which has a large family garden with mature trees and shrubs, a kitchen garden as well as spring flowers, surrounded by magnificent views.
There will also be a small collection of vintage and classic cars on display with teas and homemade cakes served in the stable block.
Tickets are £5 (children free) with all proceeds going to the National Garden Scheme.