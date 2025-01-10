King's Meadow at Melton

Householders are being invited to part-exchange their home for a property on a new development near Melton.

Barratt Homes is inviting house hunters to its Instant Part Exchange event at the King’s Meadow site, at Eye Kettleby, on the weekend of January 18 and 19.

The development has a range of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Open to visitors with no appointment necessary, the event presents an opportunity for property hunters to explore the site and discover how they can secure a seamless move by using the Part Exchange scheme.

Designed to aid second steppers, the initiative streamlines the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new property.

Throughout the event, Part Exchange Manager at Barratt Homes, Jenna Hardy, will be on-hand to answer any questions prospective buyers may have.

Martyn Parker, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “This event is tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move.

"Attendees can take advantage of exploring our professionally designed show homes and learn more about our helpful schemes.

“Our expert sales advisers will be on hand throughout the event to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

For more information on King’s Meadow, visit the website at www.barratthomes.co.uk or call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8472.

Alternatively, you can explore the range of properties available across the county by visiting the company’s website for more information.