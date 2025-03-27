It sits just 55 metres above sea level, on average, according to topographic-map.com.
But if you’re after far-reaching views, scenic walks and fresh mountain air, there are some towns and villages around England which stand head and shoulders above the rest.
It’s hard to find a definitive list of the nation’s tallest towns and villages, but we’ve combined a run-down of some of its loftiest places produced by Sotheby’s International Realty with figures from the website topographic-map.com to bring you this list.
It features some amazing places to live, including England’s highest market town, with great walks on your doorstep and a plethora of traditional shops, pubs and restaurants to visit.
For each town and village, we’ve picked one outstanding property to show what you get for your money there, from a charming farmhouse to an imposing Georgian semi and a stone-built home in an idyllic waterside setting.
How many of these places have you visited, and are there any where you would love to live? Let us know in the comments section below.
1. Wooler, Northumberland
Wooler stands 120 metres on average above sea level, according to topographic-map.com, but is near The Cheviot, which topographic-map.com says rises to 816 metres. The small but bustling market town, with its handful of traditional shops, pubs and cafes, is known as the gateway to the Cheviots, which is a walkers' paradise. This elegant six-bedroom Georgian semi, with a large garden and an orangery, enjoys stunning views of the surrounding countryside. | Rightmove/Aitchisons Property Centre Photo: Rightmove/Aitchisons Property Centre
2. Horton-in-Ribblesdale, Yorkshire
Horton-in-Ribblesdale is a small village near the foot of Pen-y-ghent, one of the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks, and lies on the Pennine Way. It has two traditional pubs, with log fires and local ales, and is a short drive or long walk from the popular market town of Settle. It's only 151 metres on average above sea level, according to topographic-map.com, but is close to Whernside mountain, which is an impressive 733 metres tall, according to topographic-map.com. This charming Georgian house in Horton-in-Ribblesdale features four letting rooms, owners accommodation, a self-catering cottage sleeping two and a 25-pitch caravan and motorhome site. It's listed for sale with an asking price of £950,000. | Rightmove, Christie & Co Photo: Rightmove, Christie & Co
3. Hay-on-Wye, Herefordshire
Hay-on-Wye, on the border of Wales and England, has an average elevation of 199 metres above sea level, according to topographic-map.com. Best known for its famous literary festival and excellent bookshops, it is also home to the 12th-century Hay Castle. This lovely five-bedroom detached house, with a large open-plan kitchen and living room, is in the village of Cusop, near Hay-on-Wye, and enjoys superb views across the surrounding countryside. It's listed for sale with a guide price of £895,000. | Rightmove/Sunderlands Photo: Rightmove/Sunderlands
4. Okehampton, Devon
Okehampton, in Devon, has an average elevation of 206 metres above sea level, according to topographic-map.com. The bustling market town on the edge of Dartmoor National Park boasts great shops and excellent range of cafes, restaurants and places to stay. This lovely four-bedroom house with a conservatory and large gardens is listed for sale with a guide price of £635,000. | Rightmove/Stags Photo: Rightmove/Stags
