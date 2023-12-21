Young chef aged 15, Alfie Whyles has been cooking for some years now, he owns his own online cookery school and his passion is teaching people of his age advanced cookery.

After competing in the local finals in 2022 and coming first, Alfie repeated the competition this year, again wowing judges and coming first place with his rainbow trout main and captivating tart dessert.

He has won the rotary club's local final young chef competition now for 2 years in a row, making dishes such as pan fried rainbow trout, with steamed asparagus, samphire, dill oil, a Hollandaise sauce and pickled shallots.

