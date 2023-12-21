News you can trust since 1859
Young Chef Alfie Whyles wows rotary club judges two years in a row

Young chef aged 15, Alfie Whyles has been cooking for some years now, he owns his own online cookery school and his passion is teaching people of his age advanced cookery.
By Alfie WhylesContributor
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
After competing in the local finals in 2022 and coming first, Alfie repeated the competition this year, again wowing judges and coming first place with his rainbow trout main and captivating tart dessert.

Young and budding chef Alfie Whyles strives for perfection.

He has won the rotary club's local final young chef competition now for 2 years in a row, making dishes such as pan fried rainbow trout, with steamed asparagus, samphire, dill oil, a Hollandaise sauce and pickled shallots.

Alf cooking at home.
Alf, is the proud owner of CookeryByAlfie. An online cookery school where Alfie hosts classes for people of his age. He believes in good wellbeing and also hosts recovery through cookery courses aimed at supporting the wellbeing of his students while learning valuable life skills.