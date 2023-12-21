Young Chef Alfie Whyles wows rotary club judges two years in a row
and live on Freeview channel 276
After competing in the local finals in 2022 and coming first, Alfie repeated the competition this year, again wowing judges and coming first place with his rainbow trout main and captivating tart dessert.
Young and budding chef Alfie Whyles strives for perfection.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He has won the rotary club's local final young chef competition now for 2 years in a row, making dishes such as pan fried rainbow trout, with steamed asparagus, samphire, dill oil, a Hollandaise sauce and pickled shallots.
Alf, is the proud owner of CookeryByAlfie. An online cookery school where Alfie hosts classes for people of his age. He believes in good wellbeing and also hosts recovery through cookery courses aimed at supporting the wellbeing of his students while learning valuable life skills.