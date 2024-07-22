A photo from PieFest 2019 at Melton - pie fans Sunnie Deane and Luke Bradshaw

If you love eating pies and drinking spirits you will want to be at the latest foodie event at Melton Mowbray next month.

The ever popular PieFest and SpiritsFest takes place at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site over the weekend of August 5 and 6.

And we’ve teamed up with organiser to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of the tickets to the show.

Melton is, of course, well known for its pork pies but it also has a growing distillery sector in and around the area with the award-winning Brentingby Gin right at the heart of the market, off Scalford Road.

PieFest will feature pies from across the UK – sweet and savoury ones, gluten-free, veggie and vegan, as well as the old favourites, some being served hot with mash, veg and gravy.

Attendees will get the chance to taste and buy the Blue & Moo Pie, which won the Supreme Champion title for Asfordby Hill’s Brockleby’s Pies at the British Pie Awards in 2023.

The Pie Theatre will host talks and demonstrations, including a history of pies and favourite recipes while workshops will include pie-making for adults, as well as for children.

SpiritsFest includes a whole range of spirits - gin, rum, whisky, vodka, as well as flavoured ones.

Unlike other festivals, the producer must be present so you know you’re getting the authentic product.

Again, spirits talks, tastings and demonstrations will be on the menu.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Everyone loves a pie, they are almost uniquely British with over £1billion of pies eaten by us every year.

"This festival is a celebration of the pie held in the UK Capital of Pies, Melton Mowbray.

"We’ve also combined it with our popular SpiritsFest, where visitors will be able to talk to the producer directly as well as taste and sample a wide variety of spirits.”

