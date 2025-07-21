Youngsters enjoy sampling pies at a previous Melton PieFest event

If you love eating pies and drinking spirits you can indulge both of these pleasures at Melton Mowbray’s latest foodie event early next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PieFest and SpiritsFest takes place at the town’s Stockyard over the weekend of August 2 and 3 and the Melton Times has teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets to attend.

PieFest will feature pies but also from across the UK, including sweet and savoury pies, gluten free, veggie and vegan, as well as old favourites, some being served hot with mash, veg and gravy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the others available to sample and buy is the Blue & Moo Pie, which scooped the Supreme Champion title at the British Pie Awards for Asfordby Hill producer, Brockleby’s.

The Pie Theatre is expected to draw the crowds again with talks and demonstrations, including a history of pies and favourite recipes.

Workshops will include pie-making for adults, as well as for kids.

SpiritsFest includes a whole range of spirits Gin, Rum, Whisky, Vodka as well as flavoured spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike other festivals the producer must be present so you know you’re getting the authentic product.

Again, talks, tastings and demonstrations will be on the menu.

A wide range of stands will sell complimentary goods as well as hot food.

Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “Everyone loves a pie, they are almost uniquely British with over £1billion of pies eaten by us every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This festival is a celebration of the pie held in the UK Capital of Pies Melton Mowbray.

"We’ve also combined it with our popular SpiritsFest where visitors will be able to talk to the producer directly as well as taste and sample a wide variety of spirits.”

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply name both a pie producer and a spirits maker based in the Melton Mowbray area.

Email your answers to [email protected] by the closing date, which is Monday July 28th, at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Include your name, address and a contact telephone/mobile number.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm) on both days.

Youngsters under 16 get in free if accompanied by an adult.

Dogs (except service/guide) are not allowed.

Go online at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk for more on the event and to buy tickets.