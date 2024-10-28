One of the traders at last year's ChocFest at Melton Mowbray

With the festive season fast approaching there is a Melton event happening next month where you can indulge your love for chocolate and pick up gifts for loved ones.

This is ChocFest – one of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals taking place at the Stockyard on Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

And we have teamed up with the organisers to give five lucky readers an opportunity to win a pair of tickets each.

Attendees will get the chance to get up close to some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers at the festival.

Complimenting them will be stalls selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings and hot chocolate.

There will also be plenty of seasonal food and drink being served, as well as talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre and tastings in the Tasting Room.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate.

"We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

"It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth as well as spirits.

"And don’t forget, kids aged 16 and under get in free of charge."

Among the other attractions will be a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event – booking online is required for this.

An award-winning gospel choir and others will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets simply answer the following question: Name three types of food which can have chocolate as an ingredient?

Email your answer to [email protected] by 4pm on Thursday October 31.

Please include your full name, address and a contact telephone/mobile number.

The first five correct entries drawn at random will win the tickets.

Winners will receive e-tickets which will be emailed to them.

Go to www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to find out more about ChocFest and the other Melton food events.