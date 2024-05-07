WIN tickets to Melton's Artisan Cheese Fair
And we have teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the event, which is on the weekend of May 18 to 19, 10am to 4pm.
It is the largest national celebration of cheese and 55 British and Irish cheesemakers have so far booked to have stands there – the highest number for several years.
Visitors will get the chance to sample and buy more than 200 cheeses, including some of the UK’s rarest and most sought after products with many of them not often found on the local cheese counter.
As well as cheese, there will also be traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more, on sale.
There is also a full programme of demonstrations and workshops including how to make your own cheese and butter making for children while the theatre will host a cheesemonger demonstrating a recipe with cheese and a cheese retailer will show you how to taste it with samples.
Tasting sessions for different varieties, such as goats and sheep cheese, will also take place.
An award winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival.
Matthew O’Callaghan organiser of the cheese fair said: “The fair is the largest national celebration of cheese where Turophiles – the word for cheese lovers – will have a unique opportunity to taste, sample and buy the best cheeses available in the UK and Ireland which is why so many of the UK’s leading cheese retailers attend the fair.”
Go to www.meltonfestivals.co.uk/artisan-cheese-fair for more information on the event and to buy tickets.