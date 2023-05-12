Images from previous editions of the Artisan Cheese Fair at Melton Mowbray

The Artisan Cheese Fair takes place in the Stockyard, at the town’s livestock market, over the weekend of May 20 and 21.

And the Melton Times has teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the popular foodie show.

More than 50 of the leading British and Irish cheesemakers, who between them make around 200 cheeses, will be attending.

Attendees will get the chance to sample and buy some of the nation’s rarest and most sought after cheeses, many of which are not often found on the local cheese counter.

There will also be a full programme of demonstrations and workshops, including one showing people how to make their own cheese and a butter-making session for children.

In the theatre area, a chef/cheesemonger will demonstrate a recipe with cheese and a retailer will show attendees how to taste cheese.

The fair will also showcase the usual tasting sessions with products such as goats and sheeps’ cheese.

As well as cheese, there will also be an opportunity to buy traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more.

An award-winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment throughout, while there will also be a variety of street food served for those who get hungry during the festival.

Matthew O’Callaghan, organiser of the event, said: “The fair is the largest national celebration of cheese where Turophiles – or cheese-lovers – will have a unique opportunity to taste, sample and buy the best cheeses available in the UK and Ireland, which is why so many of the UK’s leading cheese retailers attend the event.”

To enter our competition to win a pair of tickets, simply name one of the local dairies in the Melton area which produces Stilton cheese.

Email your answer to [email protected] and remember to include your name, address and a contact telephone/mobile number.

Deadline for entries is Monday May 15 at 4pm.

The five winners will be drawn at random and notified in good time for the event.

