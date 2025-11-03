Some of the tasty treats on sale at a previous ChocFest at Melton Mowbray

The final foodie event on the busy Melton Mowbray calendar takes place next month and we are offering five lucky readers an opportunity to win two tickets each.

The Melton Times has teamed up with the organisers of ChocFest to run a competition on the event, which takes place at the Stockyard, on Scalford Road, on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 15 and 16.

It is now firmly established as one of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals with some of the finest chocolatiers signed up to attend the festival.

Complimenting them will be stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings and hot chocolate.

A stallholder at a previous ChocFest at Melton Mowbray

There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be talks and live demonstrations in the Chocolate Theatre.

You can also book online in advance a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.

An award-winning gospel choir will provide live entertainment along with other acts.

There will also be a wide variety of street food being served for those who get hungry during the festival.

Organiser of ChocFest, Matthew O’Callaghan, commented: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate.

"We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town.

"It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth as well as spirits.

"And don’t forget, kids aged 16 and under get in free of charge.”

To stand a chance of winning tickets, answer the following question: name two ingredients which go into making chocolate?

Email your answer to [email protected] by the deadline of Thursday November 6 at 4pm.

Please include your name, address and a contact telephone/mobile number.

Entries will be drawn at random and the first five with the correct answer will win the tickets.

Go online at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk to find out more about the event and the other food festivals organised in Melton Mowbray.