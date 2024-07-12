DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - JULY 06: Trent Alexander-Arnold of England celebrates scoring the team's fifth and winning penalty in the penalty shoot out with teammates Kyle Walker, Ivan Toney and Jordan Pickford during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

There are plenty of places in Melton Mowbray to watch England take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024 tonight (Sunday).

Many will again gather on Play Close Park to cheer on The Three Lions on a big screen as they did for the victories over Slovakia, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Melton Town Football Club is also showing the game on its screen in its Pitch Side Lounge at Melton Sports Village.

Pubs in town will also be screening the final, including the newly-reopened White Lion, on Nottingham Street.

A couple cheer on England on the big screen in Play Close Park

Round Corner Brewing, on the livestock market site, has a 75-inch outdoor screen set up, The Cherry Tree has a mini fan zone and The Cutting Room, among several other pubs, will be showing the final too.

The game kicks off at 8pm but family entertainment is being put on from two hours before in the Play Close Park.

There will be a penalty shootout contest organised by Melton Foxes FC from 6pm – it is free to enter and there are prizes for the highest scorers.

A DJ begins his set at 7pm and youngsters can enjoy a bouncy castle and face-painting.

Some of the hundreds watching the England v Slovakia match in the Play Close

A licensed bar and other refreshments will be available and toilets provided on site.

Sports merchandiser Jamie How will again be selling his commemorative scarves, including a special England v Spain version, all produced in Leicestershire.

Security staff and police will again be on duty with hundreds of people expected to be in the park.

Organisers Melton Mowbray Town Estate said: “We understand the excitement around England's progression to the final, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the experience without worrying about anti-social behaviour or disorder.

"Please enjoy the screening of the final in Play Close Park on Sunday, and make it a day to remember for all the right reasons.”The White Lion invites customers to watch the match on one of their many TV screens from 6pm or go along to celebrate after the final whistle if Gareth Southgate’s men win the trophy.

If you are watching the match with family and friends tonight, email us your photos with your England shirts on to [email protected] and we will publish the best ones in next week’s Melton Times.