Final voting is now open for the annual Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards 2023.

MP Alicia Kearns presents certificates to finalists in last year's Independent Shop Awards, from left, overall winner, Gates Garden Centre, plus Melton Sports and Foxy Lots

Over 300 nominations have been received for businesses across Rutland, Melton Mowbray, Vale of Belvoir and Harborough villages.

Votes must be cast by Friday January 26 for the scheme, organised by Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns, with winners to be announced next month.

Categories are: Beauty, pampering and wellness; Butcher; Café; Clothing and accessories; Craft and hobby; Farm and produce; Food and drink; Garden; Gifts and stationery; Homeware; Pharmacy; Village shop; Other.

Mrs Kearns said: “We are very fortunate to have so many wonderful independent shops locally, so please do show your support and help recognise their hard work and contribution to our communities.

“These awards are a great opportunity to not only celebrate, but to also raise the profile of our local businesses in the quieter months following the busy festive period.”